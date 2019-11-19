Tennessee plans to invest $342M surplus from unused temporary assistance funds

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced how the state plans to use approximately $342 million in unused Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

“Unprecedented growth in our state’s economy has created a sharp decline in our TANF qualified population and also generated a generous surplus in funds,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “We now have an opportunity to innovate and better serve our families in need through our

Two-Generation Approach while appropriately saving for a potential downturn in the economy.”

The plans include a $56 million dollar grant to the Tennessee Department of Health to expand home visitation services.

A $30 million investment to expand resources for the Tennessee Department of Education.

A $30 million investment into new resources and assistance for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health.

A $10 million investment for additional collaboration with the Tennessee

Department of Children’s Services to create a program that assists relative caregivers and helps keep children together with their families and prevention/mitigation of adverse childhood

experiences.

TDHS will also invest more than $80 million in programming that supports the following efforts:

• Implementing a child support unit to provide employment and re-entry services to noncustodial parents

• Employment programming that addresses the medical and mental health needs of Families

First clients

• After-school programs to provide tutoring, healthy lifestyles, abstinence education, and work force development for teenagers

• Programming to assist families with transportation barriers in both rural and urban communities.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

