Tennessee prepares for imminent coronavirus cases

Tennessee's top health officials are warning lawmakers that the state will likely soon see its own cases of coronavirus. But they remain optimistic about being able to respond rapidly.

Health and emergency management officials with Gov. Bill Lee's administration on Monday briefed lawmakers in a conference call about the state's preparations for COVID-19.

Last month, Tennessee was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin testing for coronavirus, but testing supplies are low.

Lee told reporters earlier on Monday that there was a “great urgency” in ensuring the state had the test kits available as soon as possible.

