Tennessee presidential primary early voting ends Tuesday

Early voting is ending for the March 3 presidential primary in Tennessee. Tuesday is the last day for voters to cast ballots early.

Early voting began Feb. 12 and ran Mondays through Saturdays. Several Democratic presidential contenders have visited the state. Nearly a quarter of primary delegates are up for grabs in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests, with 73 coming from Tennessee.

Seven states will have more delegates than Tennessee on Super Tuesday. Tennesseans need a valid photo ID to vote, including a driver's license, a photo ID from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or a passport.

