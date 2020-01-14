Tennessee lawmakers propose bill banning animal abusers from owning pets

Tennessee lawmakers proposed a bill that would prevent people convicted of animal abuse from owning pets.

Representative Darren Jernigan filed for the bill (House Bill 1643) Tuesday during the first legislative session of 2020.

The proposed bill would amend Tennesse laws in order to prevent anyone "convicted of animal of certain offenses against animals from owning any companion animal for at least two years from the date of conviction."

In November, President Donald Trump signed a bill that makes certain acts of animal cruelty a federal felony.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.