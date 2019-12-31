Tennessee rangers discover family illegally living in cabin at state park

Authorities in Tennessee have discovered two adults and two young children illegally staying in a state park cabin.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that rangers at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park went to the cabin over the weekend to prepare it for a renter's upcoming stay. But the officers instead found recently slept-in beds and clothes strewn about.

Court documents said rangers later found Shawn and Leah Hyde there as well as a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The two adults were charged with burglary.

Records show Shawn Hyde was accused of aggravated sexual battery of a minor in 1993 and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

