Tennessee among worst states for pay in the country, study says

Tennessee was ranked near the bottom of the list for states with the best average salary. Tennessee was ranked number 41, just before Georgia at 42.

According to Business.org, Tennessee's average salary is $34,890 per year. With that salary, it would take 71.2 hours to afford rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Tennessee.

To create the ranking, Business.org calculated how many hours at the average hourly wage it took to afford the average one-bedroom apartment in each state.

New York and California were named the states with worst average salaries. In New York and California, it would take nearly 100 hours of work to afford a one-bedroom apartment, according to the report.

Wyoming was named the state with the best average salary with North Dakota taking the second spot.

