Tennessee ranks 7th best state for early retirees

A new study ranked Tennessee as the No. 7 best state for people to retire early.

The study found that 4 in 10 people retire sooner than they planned either by choice or by other circumstances like health issues.

The rankings considered income, housing costs, insurance premiums and other important factors for retirees.

The study found:

-Median household income: $52,375 (No. 10 lowest in the country)

-Average health insurance premium: $141.22

-Median monthly housing cost: $851

-Average temperature: 59

-Median life expectancy from birth: 76.1 (No. 8 lowest in the country)

