Tennessee readies refrigerated trailers for COVID-19 victims

Tennessee is readying refrigerated trailers for the bodies of COVID-19 victims, according to Nashville CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 WTVF.

NewsChannel 5's Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams wrote that the measure comes as projections show COVID-19 related deaths could overwhelm the healthcare system.

Williams reported that the information came from State Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adele Lewis, who said, ""We have secured some refrigerated trailer trucks through TEMA that we are distributing across the state," in a webinar for healthcare professionals.

Read the full report from NewsChannel 5 WTVF and listen to the webinar with Dr. Lewis here.

Tennessee is expected to see a peak for the virus in mid-April, according to the data from IHME, a model cited by White House officials.

However, data from Vanderbilt claims the peak could come in early May if social distancing guidelines are followed, but that Tennessee could see upwards of 50,000 people hospitalized if social distancing guidelines are relaxed and if widespread access to testing was not accessible.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.