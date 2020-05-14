Tennessee receives 'F' for social distancing

When Governor Lee issued a stay at home order for Tennesseans, he cited data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Unacast, a company that uses cell phone data to monitor movement.

It developed a map, updated daily, that grades states and counties on their social distancing.

As many businesses have reopened in Tennessee, the data from Unacast says residents are failing to practice social distancing.

According to the data, Tennessee received an F for social distancing. The company said Tennessee has seen less than a 55 percent reduction on nonessential visits.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.