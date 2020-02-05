Tennessee reps decide not to decide on Confederate statue

A Republican-led legislative panel has decided not to decide, for now, whether it thinks a bust of a former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the Tennessee Capitol.

A House committee voted Tuesday to delay consideration of the nonbinding resolution about Nathan Bedford Forrest until the panel's last meeting, likely months away.

Republicans said the delay allows Tennessee's Capitol Commission to weigh in first.

Democratic resolution sponsor Rep. Rick Staples said he fears the commission members won't act unless lawmakers urge them to.

The resolution encourages the bust's removal and replacement with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.”

