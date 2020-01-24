Tennessee sausage factory announces 2021 closing

The Tennessee Pride Sausage plant in Dickison announced it will close in the fall of 2021.

The factory currently has nearly 350 employees. ConAgra officials said the sausage-making operations are planned to be moved to a facility in Jackson, WTVF reported.

Officials released a statement and said the decision was made after a full analysis of the sausage-making operations:

ConAgra full statement:

"Today we informed employees at our Dickson, TN, facility that we intend to close the facility in the fall of 2021. We made this decision following a thorough analysis of our overall facility footprint and the need to operate as efficiently and competitively as possible across the company. As is always the case when we make a decision like this, we have the utmost consideration for our employees and how they will be affected. It is important to us that we treat impacted employees fairly and with a high degree of respect."