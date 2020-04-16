Tennessee: Unemployment office taking 30,000 calls per day

Have you been trying to get in touch with someone to help you with the unemployment process in Tennessee?

You're not alone. State officials say more than 300,000 people have filed for unemployment in the last month and that they are average 30,000 calls per day with only 300 staff.

An official with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) said the situation has become so desperate that they won't even put anyone on hold because it could be hours before they are able to get back to them.

"We are literally doing everything possible we can," said TDLWD representative Chris Cannon." He said that included the extra $600 from the stimulus package.

WVLT News reporter Robert Grant spoke with Cannon via Facebook Live.

Cannon said during a typical week the office will process about 15,000 payments. "This week we're on track to process 175,000 payments," he said.

For information on how to apply for unemployment, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.