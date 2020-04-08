Tennessee schools, towers, hotel join National Register of Historic Places

Seven Tennessee properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places and two properties have had their registries updated and expanded.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says the additions include the Crescent School in Greeneville and two schools built for African American children during segregation, Gibson County's Sitka School and Haywood County's Stanton School.

Also on the list is Memphis' Gladys “MaDear” Bennett House, home to Gladys’ School of Domestic Arts in the 1950s.

The Ripley Fire Lookout Tower in Lauderdale County and the Englewood Water Tower in McMinn County made the list, as did the Webb Hotel at Rock Island.

Mound Bottom State Archaeological Area and the Hincheyville Historic District saw their registries expanded.