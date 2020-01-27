Tennessee seeks groups to help in youth summer food program

Tennessee officials are recruiting organizations to sponsor a summer program that serves free meals to children who use free meal programs during the school year.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the need for the Summer Food Service Program is especially pressing in rural and distressed counties.

Last year, Cheatham, Giles, Moore, Stewart and Wayne counties didn't have sponsors. Organizations, governmental entities, schools, religious entities and nonprofit residential camps can apply up until May 1. Adults with mental or physical disabilities are eligible if they participated in a school program for individuals with disabilities in the previous school year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/27/2020 4:06:22 AM (GMT -5:00)