Tennessee seeks to appeal, block vote by mail for all ruling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are seeking an appeal and an immediate pause to a court's ruling this week that makes all of the state's 4.1 million registered voters eligible to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Friday, the state attorney general's office filed a request in Davidson County Chancery Court to appeal that court's decision and temporary injunction Thursday.

The state questions what will happen if a voter applies for an absentee ballot, then the expansion is later reversed on appeal. The state, meanwhile, updated its website and absentee application Friday to reflect the expansion.

