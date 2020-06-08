Tennessee seeks to appeal, block vote by mail for all ruling

Tennessee officials are seeking an appeal and an immediate pause to a court's ruling this week that makes all of the state's 4.1 million registered voters eligible to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Friday, the state attorney general's office filed a request in Davidson County Chancery Court to appeal that court's decision and temporary injunction Thursday.

The state questions what will happen if a voter applies for an absentee ballot, then the expansion is later reversed on appeal. The state, meanwhile, updated its website and absentee application Friday to reflect the expansion.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.