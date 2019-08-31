Tennessee sends first responder teams to Florida amid Hurricane Dorian

The State of Tennessee sent several first responder teams to Florida to support ongoing efforts for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

Over 120 emergency response personnel who specialize in fuel support, medical care, urban search and rescue and swift-water rescue will travel to Florida.

The crews will travel to Tallahassee, Fla. for mission orders from Florida emergency officials.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is coordination the Hurricane Dorian deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

TEMA and its partners are monitoring the track of the hurricane to ensure that Tennessee is prepared to respond here or to help.

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph maximum sustained winds. The hurricane is just 5 mph away from being Category 5. Forecasters expect the hurricane to make landfall Monday, and pose a prolonged threat to Florida and possibly the southeastern U.S.

