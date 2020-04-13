Gallatin launches 'Pandemic Pals' for high-risk residents to get help from volunteers

Gallatin's Chamber of Commerce matched people over 60-years-old with younger, healthy residents willing to help them run errands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, more than 200 people have signed up to be a "helping pal," WTVF reported.

"We've been able to hook up folks that are within minutes of each other," said Kim Baker, Gallatin Chamber of Commerce CEO.

The helping pals run errands, help with weekly grocery store runs and pick up prescriptions.

