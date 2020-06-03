Tennessee sheriff admits to using racist slur captured in recording

A West Tennessee sheriff has reportedly admitted to saying a racial slur after being captured using the phrase in a recording.

WREG reported Lauderdale County Sheriff Steve Sanders admitted that it was his voice caught on a recording using the n-word in a conversation about a case. The recording was posted to Facebook, prompting calls for his resignation. WREG reported the person who posted the recording said it was leaked to him and didn't know when it had been captured.

The sheriff claimed he didn't remember saying it, but said he plans to apologize to residents for it.

Sanders reportedly said he is not a racist and has never used the phrase, but said the word "just slipped out," according to WREG. He said he didn't realize officers were recording him.

“I’m going to apologize Friday to all the citizens in the county, because they’re good people,” Sanders said Wednesday. “I got a lot of black friends, I got a lot of enemies, as any sheriff would, but I apologize to all of them.”

WREG reported the sheriff said "normal people" don't want him to resign.

