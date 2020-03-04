Tennessee shows volunteer spirit after deadly tornadoes

Hundreds of volunteers started the cleanup process in Putnam County on Wednesday as others did their part to lend a hand in Nashville.

Volunteers from all around the state step up to help victims of the deadly tornadoes that tore through Putnam County. / Source: (WVLT)

The total death toll reached 24 across the state. More than a dozen people were still missing as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here's how volunteers are stepping up to help all across the state:

UT baseball holding free clinic to benefit Middle Tennessee tornado victims

Yassin's Falafel House donates food to Nashville tornado victims

Anyone interested in helping victims of the tornadoes can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.