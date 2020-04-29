Tennessee sinks to 'D-' on social distancing scoreboard

The most recent Social Distancing Scorecard reports Tennessee has sunk to a "D-."

In April the state earned a C, but as of April 28, that score has lowered.

Tennessee received an F in both having less than 55 percent reduction in non-essential visits and less than 40 percent decrease in encounters.

In East Tennessee, Hancock County has the highest social distancing grade with a B.

Knox County received a D in social distancing, which is lower than the last report.

Several counties in East Tennessee received an F, including Cumberland County, Anderson County, Loudon County, McMinn County and Jefferson County.

No area in Tennessee received an A in social distancing.

Tennessee currently has over 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To see how your county or community scored, click here.

