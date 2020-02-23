Tennessee softball drops 4th straight, losing 3-2 to USF

After a late score to come within one run, No. 12 Tennessee looked like it was going to recover from an arduous weekend on its getaway day in Tampa.

The Lady Vols (7-6) stayed patient in a pressured seventh inning against USF (6-7), which they entered down 3-1. UT got a much-needed jolt on an RBI double from junior right fielder Amanda Ayala (1-for-3) to bring home pinch runner Treasuary Poindexter from second, after senior Chelsea Seggern (2-for-2) blasted a one-out double to get things going.

Trailing 3-2, UT managed to load the bases drawing consecutive walks by freshmen KK McCrary and Madison Webber (0-for-2) with two outs. Sophomore catcher Ally Shipman was ahead 2-0 in the count, but chipped the next pitch and popped out to nix the late momentum and pick up Tennessee's fourth consecutive loss.

Callie Turner (5-4) was credited the loss after going 6.0 innings. She gave up eight hits, two earned runs, two walks, while fanning four.

The Lady Vols opened up scoring in the top of the first on an error that brought in Kaitlin Parsons (1-for-4), who also reached on an error.

Tennessee was scoreless the next five frames, while the Bulls took the lead with a three-run half in the bottom of the third after recording five hits.

Next Up

The Orange and White prepare for the home opener on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (ET) against UT Martin at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and Brian Rice will be on the call on UTsports.