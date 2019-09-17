Tennessee Green Beret killed in Afghanistan

The United States Army announced the death of a Tennessee Green Beret in Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, 41, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, was killed

in action by small arms fire, September 16, 2019, while engaged in combat operations in Wardak Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“The loss of Sgt. 1st Class Griffin is felt across the 1st Special Forces

Group (Airborne) Family and the entire Special Forces community,"

said Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group

(Airborne). "He was a warrior - an accomplished, respected and

loved Special Forces Soldier that will never be forgotten. We ask that

you keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

Sgt. 1st Class Griffin was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

