Tennessee spa designed to feel like Hogwarts

Wand & Willow Day Spa in Murfreesboro has been designed to make its guests feel like they're at Hogwarts.

"I wanted something that is unique to my personality," said owner and Harry Potter super-fan, Wendy Piedad.

"It was very important for me to not have it be gimmicky or hit you in the face when you walk in like you're in a retail store. I wanted it to be soothing and something that would cater to both Harry Potter fans and non-Harry Potter fans alike," she said.

The rooms at the spa are decorated with Harry Potter fixtures like bowtruckles, nifflers and owls.

"I get a lot of first-time visitors. [After] they always feel more in tune with themselves and happy they've had their self-care and that's really important to me," she said.

Around 60% of the customers coming into the spa also share an enthusiasm for the Harry Potter series as well, reports WTVF.

"A lot of the die-hard Harry Potter fans will come decked out in Harry Potter clothes or their house crests' colors," she said.

"[To] just make everyone feel welcome and at home and let everyone believe there is a little magic inside of us... that's what keeps people coming back," she said.

