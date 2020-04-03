Tennessee state parks to close April 4

Tennessee Department Environment and Conservation announced it will close all 56 Tennessee state parks effective April 4.

According to a release, the parks will be closed April 4 through April 15 in support of Governor Lee's "Stay at Home" order.

"We decided to close the parks in support of Governor Lee's Executive Order 23," TDEC Commission David Salyers said. "The health and safety of Tennessee citizens is all of our top priority right now."

