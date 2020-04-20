Most Tennessee state parks to reopen Friday

Governor Lee announced Monday that most state parks will reopen Friday.

The parks will reopen April 24 for 'day-use only'.

“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”

The parks ask that when visiting any Tennessee State Park to abide by the following:

- Stay at home if you are sick or do not feel well.

- Maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other visitors.

- Visit parks that are only a short distance from your home.

- Consider visiting earlier in the day so you can adjust plans if a park is full. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.

- Plan ahead. Many Tennessee State Parks buildings will be closed. - - -- Plan to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.

- Prepare for limited or no bathroom access. Some restrooms remain open, but many will not.

- Consider bringing a mask and wearing it when around other people.

- Carry your trash with you or dispose of it in the appropriate containers to help keep our cleaning staff safe and our parks litter-free.

The parks that are set to reopen will be announced later online.

Governor Lee said the move comes as Tennessee has seen more recoveries than active COVID-19 cases.

