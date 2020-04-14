Tennessee students make phone cases that kill germs

A group of students at Vanderbilt is making phone cases that can kill harmful germs.

WTVF reported that seniors Isaac Lichter, Andrew Medland and Nick O'Brien founded their new company, Aeris, while under quarantine. They build phone cases out of copper.

"Copper is very effective at continuously killing germs, a whole variety of microbes including the novel coronavirus," said engineering science student Isaac Lichter.

Andrew Medland is graduating with a degree in medicine health and society.

"All of my friends are still inside doing normal college things," Medland said. "While it's upsetting we're missing out on our graduation and other things like that, if we can make this product applicable and really help people, it will be worth it no question."

WTVF reported the case has a copper alloy surface.

"We thought since we use our phones before, during and after everything we do that [it] would be a great place to put a transmission barrier," Lichter said.

The trio is marketing their product on Indiegogo.

"We found the evidence and made the product rather than the other way around, which I feel like is what a lot of people do," Lichter said.

Lichter and Medland were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and have recovered.

"At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, they took unbelievably good care of us," Medland said.

WTVF reported that for every case sold, one will be donated to a healthcare worker.

"All these people across America and around the world are sacrificing a lot more than us to fight this and we just thought we want to help them out if we do this," Lichter said.

The copper case retails at $29. The phone case has been tested and does not affect your battery, according to WTVF.

A disclaimer from Aeris:

We are not making any specific claims that the case will diagnose, cure, treat, or prevent coronavirus, COVID-19, or any other illness. We are sharing existing government-backed research and academic studies about the nature of copper. This case is in no way intended to substitute for precautions or other guidelines suggested by the CDC, such as social distancing and hand washing — all of those precautions should still be observed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.