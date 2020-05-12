Tennessee sues candle maker, auto parts firm over incentives

Tennessee officials are suing a candle maker and a manufacturer of plastic car exteriors to recoup some incentive money, saying they came up short of job creation requirements.

The Department of Economic and Community Development sued MVP Group International and Plastic Omnium Auto Exteriors LLC in Davidson County Chancery Court last week.

One lawsuit claims MVP Group International created 43 of the 100 jobs it promised between 2014 and 2019 to receive a $500,000 state incentive, of which the state now wants $285,000 back.

The state claims Plastic Omnium created 157 of 300 jobs required between 2014 and 2019 for a $1 million incentive and must pay back $480,000.

