Tennessee suspends prison visits

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) announced visits to its prisons have been suspended due to coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and wellness of what we consider a vulnerable population, we have suspended visitation at all TDOC prisons until further notice. We are exploring alternative opportunities for our inmates to maintain communication with family and friends. "

TDOC also said volunteer services will be suspended as well.

Officials said they will "re-evaluated these measures on a daily basis."

