Tennessee takeover set for Friday

The SEC Network is putting Tennessee in charge Friday as the network continues its two-week SEC takeover period. The Big Orange takeover begins at midnight ET on Friday, March 27.

During the SEC Network Takeover, each of the 14 Southeastern Conference schools has the opportunity to create a customized, 24-hour stretch of programming to highlight its greatest moments, student-athletes and coaches. Ten Tennessee athletic events from the 2019-20 season and two documentaries – SEC Storied: The Color Orange and Nine for IX: Pat XO – highlight UT's 24-hour takeover.

A complete list of Tennessee 's programming follows (all times Eastern)

Midnight – Football: Tennessee at Kentucky (Nov. 9, 2019)

2:30 a.m. – Football: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State (Oct. 12, 2019)

5 a.m. – SEC Storied: The Color Orange

6 a.m. – Men's Basketball: Tennessee vs. Florida (Feb. 29, 2020)

7:30 a.m. – Softball: Tennessee vs. Auburn (Second game of a doubleheader from April 7, 2019)

9:30 a.m. – Women's Basketball: Tennessee vs. Alabama (Jan. 20, 2020)

11 a.m. – ESPN: Nine for IX: Pat XO

Noon – Women's Basketball: Tennessee vs. Missouri (2020 SEC Tournament from March 5, 2020)

1:30 p.m. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Men's Basketball

2 p.m. – Men's Basketball: Tennessee vs. Kentucky (2019 SEC Tournament from March 16, 2019)

4 p.m. – Football: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (Oct. 26, 2019)

7 p.m. – Men's Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky (March 6, 2020)

9 p.m. – Football: Tennessee vs. Indiana (Taxslayer Gator Bowl from Jan. 2, 2020)