Game Night: Tennessee vs Missouri

Jarrett Guarantano gets the start for the Vols.

Tennessee is back in their Orange Pants.

Tennessee loses the toss and will get the ball first.

First play of the game a JG miss, but Pass Interference against Missouri gives TN 15 yards and an automatic first down.

Tennessee goes 3 and out with their first possession.

8:54 in the 1st ... Missouri nails a 30 yard field goal to put the Tigers up 3-0 over Tennessee

Tennessee's 34 yard field goal is blocked. No score for the Vols. Missouri still leads with 6:21 to go in the first.

End of the 1st quarter 3-0 Missouri over Tennessee. But Tennessee is threatening after a 51 yard pass completion from JG to J. Jennings.

12:49 in the 2nd ... Tennessee takes the lead with a 1 yard run for a Vols Touchdown. Caps a 9 play 86 yard drive. Tennessee goes up over Missouri 7-3.

9:31 in the 2nd ... Missouri scores to make it 10-7 over the Vols.