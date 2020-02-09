Tennessee teacher under investigation following pre-Civil assignment

A Metro Nashville Public Schools student-teacher is under investigation after conducting a black history lesson.

School officials said the material in question was a speech from Willie Lynch in 1712 on slavery, WTVF reported. The student-teachers assignment covered the pre-Civil War U.S. and was unrelated than Black History Month.

The school district said the material was not age-appropriate for the fourth-grade students. The teacher was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the district.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released the following statement:

"A student-teacher was dismissed and asked not to return to Waverly-Belmont as a result of teaching material that was not age appropriate or within the scope of sequence for the 4th-grade class. Metro Schools regrets if any students or parents were caused pain as a result of this incident. District leaders have been working with school administrators and parents to address concerns for the students involved.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

