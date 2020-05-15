Tennessee teen accused of shooting up home twice, charged with attempted murder

A 19-year-old accused of shooting up a house twice within a week has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

Investigators said Bryon Walker was accused after a home on Myers Road was shot up with five people inside on May 4. Police said they responded to the same house six days later after the suspect shot at two people outside the house.

WREG reported that no one was injured in the shootings and that they were connected to the recent shooting death of a rival gang member.

