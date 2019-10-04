Tennessee tips the scale against childhood obesity

The Tennessee Department of Human Services has begun to receive credit for new requirements that promote good health at state-licensed agencies.

Some of these requirements that went into effect last year include: Adopting the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) nutritional guidelines, requirements for moderate to vigorous active play, screen time limitations, as well as teacher engagement in physical activities with children.

“Early childhood years are critical to building good nutrition and exercise habits that ultimately lead to a thriving Tennessee,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “Our licensing requirements are designed to promote healthy environments for children and we’re thankful the NRC is recognizing that work with our state’s number one ranking.”

TDHS collaborated with the Tennessee Department of Health on ways to improve health practices.

More regulations will come about as the journey to fight this epidemic continues.

