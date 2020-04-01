Tennessee to release location information on COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Bill Lee has announced that Tennessee will soon release location information on where coronavirus deaths have occurred in the state after his administration initially declined to do so.

The Republican had been facing pressure to provide the county information as Tennessee's death toll from the virus climbed to 23 Tuesday - which includes a former college president who was serving as a pastor in Memphis.

On Tuesday, Lee said the state would list not only county information for COVID-19 deaths but also the number of negative tests on a county level.

