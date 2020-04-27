Hospitals can resume elective procedures May 1 in Tennessee

Governor Lee announced Monday that Tennessee hospitals will be able to resume elective procedures Friday.

Such surgeries have been on hold as hospitals have tried to reduce the amount of beds and equipment used amid the COVID-19 pandemic; now, however, they are gearing up for resuming elective surgeries beginning Friday, May 1.

State officials said to reopen hospitals face a list of guidelines, including: ongoing reporting on hospital capacity and COVID-19 patients, regular meetings to review resource use and adequate access to PPE.

