Tennessee to stop sharing COVID-19 patient information with first responders, law enforcement

Tennessee will stop sharing COVID-19 patient information with first responders and law enforcement.

WTVF reported the state said it will stop providing the names of patients who have tested positive for the virus effective May 31.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) allows the Tennessee Department of Health to release the names and addresses of Tennesseans diagnosed with the virus. WTVF reported that, according to the state, the MOU was enacted partly due to a lack of personal protective equipment.

In an email, state officials told first responders and law enforcement that the PPE supply chain is stabilized and the MOU is no longer needed.

"Throughout the implementation of the MOUs, meant to responsibly disclose PHI to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Health has tried to maintain a balance between respecting patient privacy rights and preventing and lessening a serious health threat to first responders and law enforcement. Even as we continue to address many COVID-19 challenges, two developments make this an appropriate time for Health to cease these COVID-19 PHI disclosures," the email said.

Earlier in May, the Knox County Health Department said they expressed concern about the measure, saying it could prevent people from being tested even if they needed it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.