Tennessee traffic deaths hit recent high in 2019

More than 1,000 people died on Tennessee roads in 2019, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The number is an 8.2 percent increase from traffic fatalities in 2018.

Traffic deaths in Tennessee have increased since at least 2017, according to reports from TDSHS.

While the state's speeding growth has contributed to the increase, AAA Public Affairs Specialist Megan Cooper said many of the crashes are caused by the usual bad habits behind the wheel, WTVF reported.

"Distracted driving, impaired driving of any kind, aggressive driving," Cooper said. "Until something happens to you or a loved one, you don't think it can happen to you or to you family, and those things can definitely happen."

