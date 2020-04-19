Tennessee unemployment claim certifications staggered by SSN

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the state is taking several steps to improve the online application process.

Officials announced, due to the spike in unemployment claims because of COVID-19 layoffs and shutdowns. Unemployment claimants now need to certify by the last digit in their social security number.

- Sundays: 0, 1, 2, 3

- Mondays: 4, 5, 6

- Tuesdays: 7, 8, 9

- Wednesdays through Saturdays: ALL

The labor department said new payment dates will be 48-72 hours after claimants certify.

