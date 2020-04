Tennesseans filed more than 100,000 unemployment claims during the week ending April 4.

The total number of claims in the past few weeks are as follows:

- March 14, 2020 2,702

- March 21, 2020 39,096

- March 28, 2020 94,492

- April 4, 2020 112,438

To file a claim or learn more about unemployment in Tennessee visit the Department of Labor here.

