Tennessee unemployment claims reach 500k since March 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — A total of 503,888 unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15, according to the Department of Labor Workforce and Development.
The department released the latest claim numbers Thursday morning:
Total Claims Paid: $307,327
Total Payments: $294,614,828.
TN Payments: $66,184,549.
Federal Payments: $228,429,578.
Weekly reports since March 14
Date New Claims Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
