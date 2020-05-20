Tennessee voucher program continues to be blocked

A new court ruling says Tennessee won’t be able to implement a contentious school voucher program while the state continues to fight back constitutional challenges.

The decision Tuesday from the Tennessee Court of Appeals comes nearly two weeks after a lower court deemed the program unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Instead, the appeals court scheduled oral arguments for the case to be held August 5.

The voucher measure signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee last year with the intent would allow Tennessee families to use up to $7,300 in public tax dollars on private schooling tuition and other pre-approved expenses.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)