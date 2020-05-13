Tennessee widlife officials to name new agency chief

State wildlife officials are set to meet online this week to name a new executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to meet Friday to name a replacement for TWRA executive director Ed Carter.

Agency officials said in a news release Tuesday that Carter has announced his retirement. It is effective at the end of May.

The commission also is scheduled to vote on a restructuring of its committees. Commission chairman Kurt Holbert says the state is “managing new challenges” with wildlife management, such as chronic wasting disease in deer and Asian carp.

