Tennessee woman arrested after setting car on fire in library parking lot

Johnson City police said a woman was arrested Saturday after setting a car on fire in the Johnson City Public Library parking lot.

According to reports, Dora Dawn Warren, 37, was arrested after police found her a short distance away from the scene of the incident.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Warren was faces charges of arson, criminal trespassing and public intoxication. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

