Tennessee woman can't find mother's grave after mix-up at cemetery

Angela Love tells WREG that she buried her mom, Patricia, at a Memphis cemetery in December, but when she went back to Forest Hill Cemetery to visit for Mother's Day, they couldn't find the grave site.

“We were coming out to bring flowers to put on her gravesite, but actually when we got here, we couldn’t find her,” Love said.

They couldn’t find her because there was no grave marker, and a few days after the visit, Love found out why. The cemetery said her mother's headstone had been placed on another grave.

It got her thinking. If they could misplace the headstone, how does she know they didn’t misplace the body?

“If you cannot come out here and find your parent, and we entrusted you with her body, who are we supposed to trust now,” Love said.

The Love family is left in the dark, wondering if their mother was even buried there.

“They took the headstone to the back, so did they put her back there, or did they put her up here?” Love said. ” Because I know the funeral was up here, but we were gone before they threw the dirt and lowered her into the ground. I would be more at peace knowing this is my mother’s gravesite, her coffin, her casket, everything right here, versus in the back of the cemetery because this is what we paid for her to be here and not in the back.”

WREG reached out to the cemetery but did not receive a comment.

