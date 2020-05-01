Tennessee woman charged for hoarding more than 100 animals

A Tennessee woman was charged in connection to a hoarding case in Lincoln County.

WAFF reported that Laura Lifer was taken into custody Thursday in connection to a hoarding investigation. Officials said they found dogs, horses, donkeys, sheep, geese, ducks, exotic birds, turtles and other animals on her property.

Investigators said some of the animals were dead.

WAFF reported Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said on Thursday that Lifer was hoarding animals and running a puppy mill, he added that this is the worst case of animal hoarding he’d ever witnessed.

He added that there had been complaints about Lifer previously.

