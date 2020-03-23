Tennessee woman charged in murder of grandparents

A West Tennessee woman was charged in connection to the murder of her grandparents, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Investigators with the Camden Police Department said they found the victims, Eugene McDaniel and Celeste McDaniel, after conducting a welfare check at a home on Vicksburg Avenue.

TBI said, over the course of the investigation, officials determined that Katelyn Taylor, the couple's granddaughter, was responsible for their deaths.

Taylor was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and booked into the Benton County jail on a $500,000 bond.

