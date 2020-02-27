Tennessee woman charged with shooting disabled mother

A Tennessee woman was charged after Rutherford County officials said she shot her disabled mother in the face with a pellet gun.

Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Lisa C. Deaton was charged with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Investigators said Deaton was taking care of her 77-year-old mother, who has dementia and is also paralyzed due to a stroke.

Officials said Deaton became frustrated with her mother. Detective Kyle Norwood said, "Lisa Deaton made statements that she was frustrated that her mother wouldn't go to sleep and shot her."

Deaton reportedly denied shooting her mother at first and then said it was accidental. Deaton's mother was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Deaton was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where she was being held on a $50,000 bond.

