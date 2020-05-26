Tennessee woman indicted for murder after son dies of malnutrition, sepsis

A Tennessee woman was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of her adult son who had Down syndrome, officials said.

White County District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said Betty Ann Stafford was accused of neglecting and mistreating her 42-year-old son, Mark Stafford.

WTVF reported, according to the DA, her son weighed 54 pounds when he died, and an autopsy revealed his death was caused by severe malnutrition and sepsis associated with severe sores on his body.

A grand jury indicted Stafford on charges of aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult and first degree felony murder. Investigators said she might have been a caretaker for elderly and vulnerable adults.

WTVF reported she was arrested Friday and booked into the White County Jail.

