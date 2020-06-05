Tennessee woman, two sons indicted in shooting death of man

A Tennessee woman and her two sons have been indicted for a shooting connected to social media rumors that left a 6-year-old dead back in November 2019.

WMC reported Gjuandell Effinger, 50, allegedly sent a video on social media saying someone in a white van tried to abduct her outside Walmart.

Police said her sons, 26-year-old Favian Effinger and 21-year-old Miguel Effinger, drove to a Goodwill parking lot where the victim was parked in a van.

Witnesses said the two men confronted the victim and fired multiple shots.

The two sons were indicted on first degree murder charges, and Gjuandell Effinger was indicted on solicitation to commit first degree murder.

