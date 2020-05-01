Tennessee governor: No hazard pay during pandemic

Governor Lee said Friday that the state won't consider offering hazard pay for essential workers such as correctional staff working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essential workers across the country were set to hold a May Day strike, many of them employees for major companies such as Amazon and Walmart, to receive benefits such as hazard pay.

Organizers said employees of Amazon, Whole Foods, Target, FedEx and other companies have become the unexpected front line workers of the pandemic.

Employees were set to walk off the job or call out sick Friday on International Workers’ Day in cities across the U.S. to demand unpaid time off work, hazard pay, sick leave, protective gear and cleaning supplies.

